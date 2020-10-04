John "Jack" Yaissle, 76, of Tequesta, Florida (previously of Allentown, PA) passed away October 2, 2020 surrounded by his family after a courageous 14-month fight with brain cancer. Jack was born in Pottsville, PA, the son of John P. Yaissle and Dorothy A. Letcher, both deceased. He attended Pottsville High School and later graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor's degree in English. Jack began his long career in estate planning immediately after graduation, taking a sales position with Connecticut General Life Insurance. After several successful years as a broker with CG, Jack began his own business, Cornerstone Financial Consultants in 1984 and has enthusiastically and skillfully led Cornerstone for the last 36 years.



Jack leaves behind his high school sweetheart and wife of 54 years, Barb, their three daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie (Eric), Kim (Todd), and Jill (Greg), four adored grandchildren, Ryan, Luke, Megan, and Jake, along with many beloved relatives, friends, colleagues, and clients, all of whom he counted as dear friends.



Jack was energetic and gregarious, loved a good party, and was never one to enjoy being idle. He was an avid sailor, boatman, and hunter, and continued to enjoy these activities until recently when his illness made them too difficult. Jack spent the last 30 summers on the Eastern Shore of Maryland where he helmed sailboat races with the Tred Avon Yacht Club where he created lifelong friendships and memories.



Jack was also very philanthropic and worked diligently over the past 2 decades to help with revitalization efforts in Bethlehem, PA, the hometown of his alma mater. Most recently he has proudly served on the Board of Trustees of the ArtsQuest Foundation whose mission is to provide access to arts, cultural, and education programs to the community.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Church in Allentown, PA on Tuesday, October 6 at 11:00 AM. Visiting hours will be held before the Mass from 9:00-11:00 AM, also at St. Thomas More Church. The Rite of Committal and burial will be held on Wednesday, October 7 at 11:30 AM at Oxford Cemetery in Oxford, MD. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to ArtsQuest or Animals in Distress, two of Jack's favorite charities. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Social distancing will be maintained and masks must be worn while in the church.



