Johnna Zemlansky
1976 - 2020
Johnna (Hantz) Zemlansky, 43, of Slatedale, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Johnna was the loving wife of Michael Zemlansky for 16 years; he took amazing care of her. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Rosann (Fodor) Hantz and the late Robert Hantz. Johnna graduated from Northampton Area High School in 1995. She was employed by Dr. Joseph and Lisa Silvaggio as a dental assistant. She will be lovingly missed by her husband, Michael; son, Jonathan- her pride and joy; her mother, Rosann; mother-in-law, Sally Wilmot; father-in-law, Michael Zemlansky; aunts and uncle, Maria Reimer, Monica and Stephen Fedorak; cousins, Stephen (Stip) Fedorak (Tanya), Christina Hinkle (David), Justine Gibson (Paul) and all their children; and her lifelong friend, Gretchen Fritchey. Johnna is predeceased by grandparents, John and Gertrude Fodor, and step-father-in-law, Douglas Wilmot. Johnna fought courageously for 3 years with triple negative breast cancer. Fighting with a fierce determination and positive attitude. Always saying, "I'm fine, all is good, I got this." Johnna was very involved in her son's sports; never missing his games or wrestling matches. She enjoyed being team mom for NLYAA football, treating all athletes as her own children. Johnna had very many friends; they were all her extended family. She had a heart of gold- always willing to lend a helping hand. She was an avid Buffalo Bills and New York Yankee fan and attended games at both stadiums. Johnna was a member of Assumption of Mary Church in Slatington and the Diamond Fire Company in Walnutport. Keeping Johnna's smile in mind, please wear sparkles, Northern Lehigh shirts or rainbow colors at her visitation! Services: A prayer service will be held on Monday, July 6th at 6:30 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Monday night from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship will be established in Johnna's memory for a senior wrestler at Northern Lehigh High School- contributions can be made to Michael Zemlansky.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
JUL
6
Prayer Service
06:30 PM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
July 1, 2020
Mike
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Tami Herman
July 1, 2020
May God hold Michael and Jonathan through this time. Her soul will remain with you in your Hearsts Johnna will be missed and remembered by many. God is holding you now... fly free.
Danielle Tosh
July 1, 2020
Roseann and family
Sorry for your loss
Toni sinatore
Friend
July 1, 2020
I will miss your random messages about the dangers of Dolphins the most! You are missed...Fly High, my beautiful friend. ❤❤
Keri Kresge
July 1, 2020
Roseann, So sorry for your loss, thoughts and prayers for you and your family
Lisa Graybill
Friend
July 1, 2020
You did a long battle-now it is time to rest in peace.God bless!
edna nichuals
Family
July 1, 2020
So sorry to hear Johnna passed away. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sandra Fodor Bove
Sandra Fodor Bove
