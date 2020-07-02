Johnna (Hantz) Zemlansky, 43, of Slatedale, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Johnna was the loving wife of Michael Zemlansky for 16 years; he took amazing care of her. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Rosann (Fodor) Hantz and the late Robert Hantz. Johnna graduated from Northampton Area High School in 1995. She was employed by Dr. Joseph and Lisa Silvaggio as a dental assistant. She will be lovingly missed by her husband, Michael; son, Jonathan- her pride and joy; her mother, Rosann; mother-in-law, Sally Wilmot; father-in-law, Michael Zemlansky; aunts and uncle, Maria Reimer, Monica and Stephen Fedorak; cousins, Stephen (Stip) Fedorak (Tanya), Christina Hinkle (David), Justine Gibson (Paul) and all their children; and her lifelong friend, Gretchen Fritchey. Johnna is predeceased by grandparents, John and Gertrude Fodor, and step-father-in-law, Douglas Wilmot. Johnna fought courageously for 3 years with triple negative breast cancer. Fighting with a fierce determination and positive attitude. Always saying, "I'm fine, all is good, I got this." Johnna was very involved in her son's sports; never missing his games or wrestling matches. She enjoyed being team mom for NLYAA football, treating all athletes as her own children. Johnna had very many friends; they were all her extended family. She had a heart of gold- always willing to lend a helping hand. She was an avid Buffalo Bills and New York Yankee fan and attended games at both stadiums. Johnna was a member of Assumption of Mary Church in Slatington and the Diamond Fire Company in Walnutport. Keeping Johnna's smile in mind, please wear sparkles, Northern Lehigh shirts or rainbow colors at her visitation! Services: A prayer service will be held on Monday, July 6th at 6:30 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Monday night from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship will be established in Johnna's memory for a senior wrestler at Northern Lehigh High School- contributions can be made to Michael Zemlansky.