James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
livestream on Facebook
Johnnie Lee Chesser


1944 - 2020
Johnnie Lee Chesser Obituary
Johnnie Lee Chesser, 75, of Saylorsburg, passed away Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 in Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. He was the son of the late John M. Chesser and Ann Campbell and stepson of the late Edward W. Campbell. He served our country in the U. S. Marine Corp for 21 years retiring as a Master Sargeant and later was a hazmat driver for DHL, retiring in 2010. He is survived by his children, Adam Chesser ( wife, Ashley) of Summit Hill; Amber Laboy (fiance', Donzell Mitchel) of Bethlehem; Jeremy Chesser (fiance', Hailey ) of Saylorsburg and a granddaughter Mariah Mitchell.

Services: Services and entombment of ashes at Washington Crossing Nat. Cemetery are private due to the COVID-19 Crisis. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org regarding viewing of service by livestream on Facebook.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 11, 2020
