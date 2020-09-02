1/
Jolan E. Csizma
Jolan E. Csizma, 89, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 in her daughters home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Csizma. Born in Bethlehem Township, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Horvath) Mihaly. Jolan worked as an Administrative Secretary for over 30 years for St. Luke's Hospital until retiring in 1990. Previously she worked for the U.S. Government as a Civil Service Employee. Jolan was a member of the Arthritis Swimming Group of the Bethlehem YMCA. She was a devoted member of the Hungarian Evangelical Reformed Church, Bethlehem where she served as treasurer and was a member of the Woman's Auxiliary.

SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Roberta Ann Rohrbach of Lenhartsville with whom she resided; granddaughters, Meghan Elizabeth Zotter, her husband Ryan and their son Liam and Jill R. Rohrbach and her daughter Emily Hyland and niece Sandra Arden. She was preceded in death by her sister Irma Wylie- Nicholson.

SERVICES: A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Union Cemetery of Hellertown, 85 Main Street, Hellertown, PA 18055. Jolan's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Mounted Police, 857 E Langhorne Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or to Vests for Service Dogs c/o Bethlehem Police Department, 10 E. Church Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Union Cemetery of Hellertown
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
