Jolan N. Carten, 93, took her last breath in this life on Wednesday, June 5th, in Altamonte Springs Florida. Born and raised in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa (Sipos) Nadenicheck. She was married for 38 years to the love of her life, James E. Carten Jr., who passed in 1986. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and the former St. John Capistrano Church.Jo's early career began as a stenographer at the Bethlehem Steel. Once she had her child, she devoted all her time to being a stay-at-home mom. After her son went to college, she embarked on her next career as a data entry operator at Dun & Bradstreet. She put that on hold for a time to take care of her husband during his final illness.Jo loved to volunteer. She devoted many hours to the Boy Scouts, Northeast and Liberty Band Parent organizations, the US Senior Open at CVCC, Musikfest, Christkindlemarkt, the original St. John's Noodle Guild, and the Bethlehem Senior Center. And she loved her Red Hat Society meetings.Jo was famous for her cooking. She was able to replicate her mother's recipes from Hungary making the most exquisite kiffles, krofli, cookies and other goodies. Her raisin cookies were awesome! She also rocked her homemade Manhattan clam chowder, potato pancakes and broccoli salad.Jo had the opportunity to travel. Some were simple bus trips with the MORA club down the Shore. Others were a little less pedestrian - like bathing in the warm mineral springs of Iceland or walking on an Alaskan glacier accessed via helicopter. The stories were hilarious and the pictures unique for sure. Of course, she also enjoyed staying close to home with her Muhlenberg Card Club and long summers spent with friends at Stark poolJo will be lovingly remembered by her son Jim (Patricia) of Apopka, FL, Granddaughter Sarah Carten of Reading, MA, grandson Finnley Carten of Apopka, FL, cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Helen N. Rudnicki and brothers Joseph & Ernest Nadenichek.A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to the Minsi Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Published in Morning Call on June 12, 2019