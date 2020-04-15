Jon A. Boyer
1940 - 2020
Jon A. Boyer, 79, of Montoursville, passed from this life on April 12, 2020, at AristaCare of Loyalsock. He was born on May 31, 1940, the son of the late James C. and Helen (Starr) Boyer. Formerly of Allentown, Jon worked most of his life as a system design specialist for Stanley Vidmar industrial cabinetry and storage systems. He had retired as a consultant for residential lighting from Lutron Electronics in Cooperstown, PA. Jon enjoyed hunting especially with his buddy Charlie Yost. Spending time with family was always important and finding him at grandkids sporting events was not unusual. He had a life-long love for drum corps music and was a member of the 1958 PA State Champion Black Eagles Drum and Bugle Corps. Recently honored with some remaining members of the corps, he found great memories and pride in his involvement. Hot rods were a big part of his life, even sharing ownership of a drag race car with his brother in their early days. He is survived by his significant other, Maxine Gray; daughters, Dawn Calse (Bobby), Lynette Mohry, Nicole Lichtenwalner (Preston); former wife, Sandra Boyer; brother, Harry Boyer (Karen); sister, Shirley Woodruff; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Spitler Funeral Home, Montoursville. www.spitlerfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jon was my classmate at MHS. (1958). My sympathy goes out to everyone affected by his passing.
Pat Reeder
Classmate
