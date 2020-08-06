Jon A. Walters, 78, of Coopersburg, PA, peacefully entered into the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 28, 2020. He was at his home, surrounded by his devoted wife, MaryBeth Walters, his children, Chris Shea, Kim Shea, Melissa (Stan) Sroka, and his grandchildren, Stephen (Kursten) Sroka, Amanda Sroka, and Corey Sroka. He was happily awaiting the birth of his great granddaughter, Kaia Mae Sroka, recently born to Stephen and Kursten on August 4, 2020.
Jon was born on August 3, 1942, in Springfield, Mass. to his parents, Brigadier Alfred and Louisa Kate (Wright) Walters. He is predeceased by his parents, and his sisters, Marjory (Ray) Hebert and Barbara (Al) Sands, and is survived by his sisters Betty (Ed) Rischawy and Anne (John) Mikles. He leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, and close friends. Jon always had a knack for giving others nicknames, and in turn had his own; he was affectionately known as "Buck or Bucky Walters".
Jon attended Colonel White High School in Dayton, Ohio, then went on to The University of Dayton, and finished his schooling at the Salvation Army SFOT, in New York City. He began his career as a Salvation Army Officer and spent some time serving in Lebanon, Pa. Most recently, Jon retired as the Director of Social Services for the Salvation Army's Service Extension Department, in Hamburg, Pa. Jon had a heart for serving the Lord and shining Christ's light and love through service to others.
Jon was actively involved in Kiwanis, Rotary Club, The Gideons International, and served on the Coopersburg Borough Council. Aside from his family, his passions included New England sports teams (Go Patriots!), music, camping, and vintage cars. As a skilled musician and soloist, Jon was privileged to be part of many ensembles including The Boston 6, The New York Staff Band, the Old Orchard Beach Crossfire Brass Band, and a local quartet group, The Viscounts.
A private graveside service was held at Jon's home Church, Calvary Bible Fellowship, led by longtime friend and Pastor, Tom Shorb. A "Celebration of Life" will be announced at a future date when family and friends can safely attend to celebrate Jon's life.
Jon's favorite Bible verse was Proverbs 3:5,6, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths." Well done, thy good and faithful servant! We love you and will miss you, Pop…Top to Bottom!
Memorials may be made in Jon's honor to two organizations that were particularly meaningful to him-The New York Staff Band at nysb.org
and The Gideons International at gideons.org
Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
