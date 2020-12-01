1/1
Jon C. Chandler
Jon C. "Jack" Chandler, 74, of Walnutport passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Loretta J. (Prutzman) Chandler, whom he married on June 11, 1977. Born in Slatington on November 22, 1946, he was the son of the late Paul R. And Catherine M. (Scott) Chandler. He was a graduate of Slatington High School, Class of 1964, and completed management courses at Clemson University. Jack worked as a manager for the former Stanwood Mills, Slatington. He then was employed as a mechanic for Victoria-Vogue, Bethlehem. From 2004-2008 he owned/operated the SlateBowl in Slatington, where he still worked as a certified AMF mechanic and bar manager. Jack was a member of the Slatington Moose, Roosevelt Democratic Club, Danielsville and the Slatington Skeet Club. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, hunting and playing the drums in the band Good Friday, but most especially loved watching and caring for his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters: Catherine and husband Gary Woodring of Walnutport, Alyssa Chandler and fiancé Jeffrey Buck, Jr. of Palmerton; son: Jon Chandler, II of Walnutport; grandchildren: Collin, Brent, Gracie, Riley; siblings: Edmund Chandler and wife Carol of Orefield, Joan and husband Franklin Wieand of Slatington, Joseph Chandler and wife Pat of Slatington, Eugene Chandler and wife LeAnn of Northampton, Veronica wife of the late Dominick DeFuso of Macungie, Denis Chandler and wife Florence of Walnutport, Mary and husband LaMont Raub of Palmerton; sisters-in-law: Anna Chandler & Mary Ellen Chandler; brother-in-law: Erwin Prutzman and wife Roxane of Slatington; God children: Jodi Spies, Daniel DeFuso, April Plaksa. Many nieces, nephews & friends and beloved dog, Coco. Jack was predeceased by brothers Paul & Albert Chandler.

Private family services will be held, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Assumption BVM Memorial Fund. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2020.
November 30, 2020
Jon (Jack) was a great man, and a great friend, he will be missed, RIP my friend.
Douglas A Zander
Douglas Zander
Friend
