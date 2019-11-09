|
|
Jon N. Schwoyer, 74, of Allentown, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. He was the husband of Doris L. (Holben) Schwoyer. They were married 48 years. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Norman and Ruth M. (Shadel) Schwoyer. He was proud to serve in the U.S. Army. Before retiring, he worked at Cedarbrook for 24 years. He was involved with the Community Exchange Program. He was a great Phillies fan, played piano for many years and enjoyed the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife Doris, sons Brian J. and Chet A. (Kimberly); grandchildren Zander, Alexis, BethAnn (Nathan), Jessica, Chet Jr., Cody and Zachary; great grandchildren Levi, Charlotte and one on the way.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 am Saturday, November 16, at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown. Calling will begin at 10:00 am.
Contributions may be made to the PA s, Inc. c/o the funeral home, 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 9, 2019