Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonah Herring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonah Malachi Herring

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jonah Malachi Herring Obituary
Jonah Malachi Herring, stillborn infant of Rachel E. (Tankalavage) Gintz of Neffs, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Survivors: In addition to his loving mother; siblings, Jesse, James, Michael, Phillip, Jr., Elicia, Faith, Angelina and Rosalina Gintz; maternal grandfather, Arthur G. Tankalavage of New Smithville; paternal grandmother, Donna J. Herring and her fiancé, Chas Schmitt of Whitehall.Service: A private graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now