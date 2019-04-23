|
|
Jonah Malachi Herring, stillborn infant of Rachel E. (Tankalavage) Gintz of Neffs, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Survivors: In addition to his loving mother; siblings, Jesse, James, Michael, Phillip, Jr., Elicia, Faith, Angelina and Rosalina Gintz; maternal grandfather, Arthur G. Tankalavage of New Smithville; paternal grandmother, Donna J. Herring and her fiancé, Chas Schmitt of Whitehall.Service: A private graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2019