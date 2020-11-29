1/1
Jonathan E. Michel
Jonathan E. Michel, 28 of Breinigsville passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the St. Luke's Hospital- Allentown Campus. He was the son of Gerard Michel of Breinigsville and Maggy (Alexander) Michel of Macungie. Jonathan was a graduate of Emmaus High School Class of 2010 where he was a member of the football team. He attended LCCC for Phlebotomy and to become an EKG Technician. Jonathan was currently employed as a certified personal trainer for Planet Fitness and Title Boxing. He had also worked for Nestle Water.

Survivors: Parents; brother, Jordan A. Michel of Macungie; girlfriend, Jocinda Semmel of Allentown.

Services: 10:00 A.M. Saturday, December 5th in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Friday and 9:00 – 10:00 A.M. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
DEC
5
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
DEC
5
Service
10:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
