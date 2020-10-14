1/1
Jonathan M. Sabol
Jonathan Sabol, 39, of Allentown passed away October 11th at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He enjoyed trivia and card games, listening to music, camping and spending time with his family. He had worked as an assembler and custodian, and had attended St. Mark's UCC church in South Allentown.

He is survived by his parents Russell and Christine Saylor; brothers Jason Doll and his wife Tina of Schnecksville and Justin Sabol and wife Andrea of Monrovia, California; a sister Kim Saylor of Northampton; nieces and nephews.

Services are private; arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
