1/1
Jonathan M. Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathan Martin Williams of Chapel Hill, NC joined God in Heaven on September 1, 2020 at age 47. He is survived by his wife, Carrie; his daughters, Sarah and Lily; his parents, Judy and Dick Williams of Bethlehem, PA; his sisters and their families, Jen and Mike Macharksy of Emmaus, PA and Wendy Williams Towns, Kent Zamora and Maya Towns of Monrovia, CA; his in-laws Jan and Warren Wehmann of Chapel Hill, NC, Kelly, Seth, Wyatt and Stella Jernigan of Durham, NC, and Johnny, Catherine and Laney Wehmann of Durham, NC; and many loving cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Jon was born in South Korea and adopted at 21 months. From the moment Jon arrived, he was full of energy and joy. Jon graduated from Liberty High School in Bethlehem, PA in 1990. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Duke University, where he met Carrie, graduating cum laude in 1994. Jon continued his education at the UNC School of Medicine and graduated in 1999. He was honored to return to UNC for his combined residency program in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics and to be selected as Chief Resident in Pediatrics.

Jon made a tremendous impact on the community through his 20-year career as a UNC physician. He worked at North Chatham Pediatrics & Internal Medicine where he adored and admired his colleagues. He demonstrated kindness, patience, and compassion through his work. Jon's work wasn't just a job; it was truly his life's calling. Jon also touched his University United Methodist Church community, as he taught Sunday School for 13 years, served as an usher, and connected with youth.

Jon was an incredible man who bettered the lives of everyone around him. He was a fun, devoted, and loving husband and father. His family was his life, and he treasured his relationships with Carrie, Sarah, and Lily. Jon's smile could light up a room, and his sense of humor was second to none. He shared countless inside jokes, favorite songs, and movie lines with his friends and family, making people laugh in any situation. Everyone who knew Jon was warmed by his wit and quick banter. Jon loved listening to music, playing cards, running, playing tennis and golf, and eating and cooking good food. He was a huge Duke basketball fan, much to the chagrin of his UNC friends and colleagues. Jon especially loved spending time with his family in Emerald Isle, Blowing Rock, and Bethlehem, PA. And oh, how Jon loved a Royal Carribean cruise with his family!

Jon's painful struggle with depression led him to take his own life. Over the years, Jon sought help for his illness and was beyond grateful for the support of his family, friends, colleagues, and doctors. "?His suicide was not a rational, intentional act, but a complication and fatal outcome of a very complex and difficult disease" (Halper, 2019). ?The enemy was mental illness, not Jon. Jon's family feels deeply connected to the perspective of Dr. Jill Halper in this NY Times article: ?https://www.nytimes.com/2019/09/26/well/mind/suicide-depression-cancer.html?. They hope you will read the article for a better understanding of depression as a disease.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, please reach out for help through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Jon had a heart for feeding those in need. If you feel led to make a donation in Jon's honor, please do so at the Inter-Faith Council of Carrboro, NC: ?https://www.ifcweb.org/donate? or the Central Moravian Food Pantry of Bethlehem, PA: ?https://www.centralmoravianchurch.org/serve/food-pantry/

Jon's family will honor him and lay him to rest at a private outdoor church service. A celebration of his life will be planned when large groups may gather safely.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of the Carolinas

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
September 8, 2020
Please know that your friends honor the tremendous courage you are bravely exhibiting during your tremendous and heavy loss. May time, and loving memories embrace and bring some comfort to your heavy hearts!
Mr. Gilbert
Teacher
September 8, 2020
Please know that your friends honor the tremendous courage you are bravely exhibiting during your tremendous and heavy loss. May time, and loving memories embrace and bring some comfort to your heavy hearts!
Mr. Gilbert
Teacher
September 6, 2020
My mother only saw him once or twice but how he treated her meant so much to her, talking about her health and treatment in terms of "If you were my mother...", which made her feel truly cared for. She was extremely saddened to hear of his struggle and of his passing. May he be at peace now.
April Smith
Acquaintance
September 5, 2020
The best and most caring doctor ever. Loved being his patient.He always made me laugh and feel better.
Jean Haywood
September 5, 2020
To Carrie, Sara and Lilly, Words can’t express how sorry i am to hear Jon’s passing. My heart is breaking for you I will always remember him for his beautiful smile and kindness. You will be in my prayers for strength and healing. If there’s anything I can do please let me know.
Lynn Culton
Friend
September 4, 2020
Best Doctor ever. I told people he was the greatest doctor in the universe. Always spent a good deal of time with me and am sure with all his patients. He was very thorough in his examinations, and always kind. I call him not only my doctor but also my friend. I will miss Doctor Williams. May he rest in peace in the arms of God. Condolences to the family.
lee Rizzardi
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved