Jonathan Martin Williams of Chapel Hill, NC joined God in Heaven on September 1, 2020 at age 47. He is survived by his wife, Carrie; his daughters, Sarah and Lily; his parents, Judy and Dick Williams of Bethlehem, PA; his sisters and their families, Jen and Mike Macharksy of Emmaus, PA and Wendy Williams Towns, Kent Zamora and Maya Towns of Monrovia, CA; his in-laws Jan and Warren Wehmann of Chapel Hill, NC, Kelly, Seth, Wyatt and Stella Jernigan of Durham, NC, and Johnny, Catherine and Laney Wehmann of Durham, NC; and many loving cousins, aunts, and uncles.



Jon was born in South Korea and adopted at 21 months. From the moment Jon arrived, he was full of energy and joy. Jon graduated from Liberty High School in Bethlehem, PA in 1990. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Duke University, where he met Carrie, graduating cum laude in 1994. Jon continued his education at the UNC School of Medicine and graduated in 1999. He was honored to return to UNC for his combined residency program in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics and to be selected as Chief Resident in Pediatrics.



Jon made a tremendous impact on the community through his 20-year career as a UNC physician. He worked at North Chatham Pediatrics & Internal Medicine where he adored and admired his colleagues. He demonstrated kindness, patience, and compassion through his work. Jon's work wasn't just a job; it was truly his life's calling. Jon also touched his University United Methodist Church community, as he taught Sunday School for 13 years, served as an usher, and connected with youth.



Jon was an incredible man who bettered the lives of everyone around him. He was a fun, devoted, and loving husband and father. His family was his life, and he treasured his relationships with Carrie, Sarah, and Lily. Jon's smile could light up a room, and his sense of humor was second to none. He shared countless inside jokes, favorite songs, and movie lines with his friends and family, making people laugh in any situation. Everyone who knew Jon was warmed by his wit and quick banter. Jon loved listening to music, playing cards, running, playing tennis and golf, and eating and cooking good food. He was a huge Duke basketball fan, much to the chagrin of his UNC friends and colleagues. Jon especially loved spending time with his family in Emerald Isle, Blowing Rock, and Bethlehem, PA. And oh, how Jon loved a Royal Carribean cruise with his family!



Jon's painful struggle with depression led him to take his own life. Over the years, Jon sought help for his illness and was beyond grateful for the support of his family, friends, colleagues, and doctors. "?His suicide was not a rational, intentional act, but a complication and fatal outcome of a very complex and difficult disease" (Halper, 2019). ?The enemy was mental illness, not Jon. Jon's family feels deeply connected to the perspective of Dr. Jill Halper in this NY Times article: ?https://www.nytimes.com/2019/09/26/well/mind/suicide-depression-cancer.html?. They hope you will read the article for a better understanding of depression as a disease.



If you are having thoughts of suicide, please reach out for help through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.



Jon had a heart for feeding those in need. If you feel led to make a donation in Jon's honor, please do so at the Inter-Faith Council of Carrboro, NC: ?https://www.ifcweb.org/donate? or the Central Moravian Food Pantry of Bethlehem, PA: ?https://www.centralmoravianchurch.org/serve/food-pantry/



Jon's family will honor him and lay him to rest at a private outdoor church service. A celebration of his life will be planned when large groups may gather safely.



