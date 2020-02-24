|
|
JonMarie Miller, 44, of Lehighton, died Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital – Lehighton. She is the wife of Christopher A. Miller. JonMaire was born in Soul, Korea on February 19, 1976 to Glenn A. Scholl of Coopersburg and Jodi L. Hari of Jim Thorpe. She worked as a Vision Tech in Ophthalmology. JonMarie is a member of Faith United Church of Christ, Center Valley. She was a dedicated and loyal mother to her three children.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband of 16 years, October 11 and parents; children: Mia Li Miller, Byun Ani Miller, Christian Alan Miller; siblings: Justin (Nicole) Scholl of Richlandtown, Cori Marcoccia of Jim Thorpe, Sara Fegley of Philadelphia, John Patrick Fegley of Northampton; 6 grandchildren; maternal grandfather: Joseph Hari of Center Valley.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Faith United Church of Christ, 5992 PA-378, Center Valley followed by the service at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Miller Children for their education care of the funeral home, 326 Main St. Hellertown, PA 18055; Please make check payable to Mia Li, Byun Ani & Christian Alan Miller.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 24, 2020