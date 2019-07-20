Home

Jordan Hod Morrow, 68, passed away July 14, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. She was the loving wife of David Morrow for over 20 wonderful yeras. Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, she was the daughter of Hannoch & Sara Lebron.

Jordan lost her courageous 10 year battle with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma after being stricken for the 3rd time this year. She was a beautiful person inside & out who touched many lives with her kindness & generosity & will be missed by many. Her zest for life & sense of humor were contagious. Family was everything to her. She had a love for animals, especially dogs & cats. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining, gardening, jewelry making & traveling with her husband. Jordan worked for a time as an office manager & was certified as a Medical Assistant working many years in area healthcare facilities.

Survivors: Loving Husband; Father; Mother; Sons, Eran Hoz & Ziv Hoss; Siblings, Arie Lebron & Rivka Panzer; 2 Grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held for Jordan at a future date to be announced.

Contributions may be made to the non-profit Lymphoma Research Foundation at www.lymphoma.org
Published in Morning Call on July 20, 2019
