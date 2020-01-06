|
|
86 years of age and resident of Whitehall, formerly of the Eastside of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Saturday January 4, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving and dedicated family. He was the husband of Judy M. (Campanaro) Sukanick for 63 years. Born in Cementon, he was a son of the late Andrew and Mary (Fedor) Sukanick. A proud Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict, he served on the icebreaker USS Atka. Jordan was a maintenance Supervisor for Matlack and MTS trucking companies, and was a member of Teamsters Local 773. An avid outdoorsman, he was a life member of Lappawinzo Fish and Game. He and Judy were very supportive of all the activities of their grandchildren and family. Surviving beside wife Judy; daughter Lori with Jeff; sons Mark & wife Barb, David & wife Mary, Scott & wife Kim, Matthew & wife Claudia; 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 1 expected blessing; cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family; along with tons of friends; he was the youngest of 10 children and last survivor of his siblings. His Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated by Rev. Fr. John M. Gibbons and Rev. Fr. George R. Winne at 10:00 am on Wednesday January 8, 2020 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 501 Ridge Ave, Allentown, PA 18102. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING ON WEDNESDAY. His only viewing will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm Tuesday in the Gilbert Funeral Home, 444 Pershing Blvd Whitehall, PA 18052, located one block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22. Interment will Military Honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Upper Macungie Twp. Memorial contributions honoring Jordan may be presented to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at the address listed above, or the American Diabetes Assoc. 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202. www.diabetes.org
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 6, 2020