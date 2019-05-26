Jose A. Ortiz, 75, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Manor Care, Bethlehem, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Miguelina "Mickey" Ortiz, with whom he shared over 52 years. Born in Salinas, PR, he was the son of the late Angel Ortiz and Josefina (Torres) Vega. Jose worked as a painter for Dectis Paint Company. He was a member of Local #1269 Painter's Union. Jose enjoyed gardening and was an avid Nascar fan. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife Mickey; children Jesse Ortiz of Bethlehem, Diana Ortiz of Bethlehem and Joseph Ortiz of Northampton; siblings Roberto Vega and Wilfredo Vega; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Jose was preceded in death by his siblings Carmen Rivera and Virgen Torres. SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 P.M. and also on Wednesday morning from 10 A.M. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary