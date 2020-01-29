Home

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
View Map
Jose Juan Franco Sr.


1961 - 2020
Jose Juan Franco Sr. Obituary
Jose Juan Franco, Sr., 58, died January 24, 2020 in his Allentown residence. Born August 13, 1961 in Cayey, Puerto Rico, he was a son of Jose J. Fontanez of Cayey, Puerto Rico and Irma I. Franco of Allentown. He was a cosmetologist for the last 18 years with Sally Beauty Supply, Allentown, retiring November, 2018. Jose is also survived by three children: Jose J. Franco, Jr., of Reading; Gretchen M. Franco-Lopez, of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Kathy I. Franco, companion of William Espinal of Reading. There are also 8 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Other survivors include two siblings: George L. Olrmeda-Franco, husband of Evelyna Ortiz of Reading and Mayte Centeno of Reading. He was predeceased by a sister, Irma I. Olrmeda-Franco. Viewings will be held Wednesday, January 29th from 6:00 – 8:00 pm and Thursday January 30th from 9:00 – 10:00 am in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Services will begin at 10:00 am in the funeral home. Burial will be in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. For online condolences, visit

www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020
