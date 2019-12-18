|
Joseph A. Alban III, 64, of Whitehall, took his last breath peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest surrounded by his loving family. Joseph and his wife, Susan (Schlogl), celebrated 20 years of marriage this year. Born March 2, 1955 in Rutland, VT, he was a son of Joseph and the late Frances I. Alban. Joseph was a construction manager for 40 years. He was the assistant chief and training officer for Whitehall Fire Co. Joseph was an avid outdoors man with a love for hunting and fishing. In addition to his wife and father, Joseph is survived by his children, Nicole Alban and husband, Craig Tully, Tiffany Saylor and Jason Saylor and wife, Kara; granddaughters, Peyton Szoke, Sophie Recker and Coraline Saylor; brothers, David and Ralph; sisters, Anette Velekei and husband, John, and Diane Alban Knotek. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 20th at 1:00 p.m. in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 4 So. 5th St., Coplay. Family and friends may call Friday from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Internment will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to March of Dimes or a in loving memory of Joseph.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 18, 2019