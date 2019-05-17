Joseph Deutsch, 77, of Walnutport, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Daniel and Catherine (Silfies) Deutsch. Joseph was the husband of Linda (Smith) Deutsch with whom he shared 7 years of marriage. He is preceded in death by his former wife, Rose Deutsch. Joseph worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad Company as a foreman. After his retirement he enjoyed, faithfully attending Norfolk Southerns' retiree breakfast club. Joseph also worked at Kirkland Village in transportation. Joseph was an avid New York Yankees fan and also enjoyed watching the Miami Dolphins. He was a member at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Whitehall. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife Linda, Joseph will be lovingly remembered by his Step Daughters, Susan Fixl and husband James and Dawn Enstrom and husband Matthew and Step Grandchildren, Alyssa Fixl Kester, Jessica Fixl and Alec Fixl. SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3355 MacArther Road, Whitehall, PA 18052 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 3355 MacArther Road, Whitehall, PA 18052. Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary