Joseph A. Gula, 65 of Easton, PA died April 26, 2020 at Fox Chase Medical Center. Born May 30, 1954 in Chicopee, MA he was a son of the late Stanley and Dorothy Gula. He and his wife Linora would have been married 38 years next month. He attended Miami University and was employed by Johanna Foods, Flemington for 38 years. Joe was a loyal Red Sox, Patriots and Rutgers fan, but most of all a loving husband and devoted father. He is survived by his wife Linora; his children: Nicole and Peter; brothers: Michael and Stanley. Services will be announced when Covid restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. An online condolence or a voice message for the family may be offered at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2020.