George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
210 E. Northampton Street
Bath, PA
View Map
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 19, 2019
