|
|
Joseph A. Kralick, 88, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully while in the loving care of his family, at home on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was the husband of Elizabeth B. (Paynter) Kralick. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Andrew J. and Lillie (Clymer) Kralick. Joseph was a graduate of Wm. Allen High School, class of 1949, and honorably served in the United State Army during the Korean War. For more than 20 years, he was employed by the Northampton School District before retiring in 1993 as supervisor of the custodial staff. A talented wood craftsman, Joseph enjoyed building furniture and birdhouses, and loved gardening. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and the American Legion, both of Bath. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Elizabeth, he is survived by five daughters, Valerie Treichler, of Chapman Quarries, Diane Talbott and her husband, Roland, of Northampton, Sherry Kichline and her husband, Larry, of Douglasville, Georgia, Joann Reyes and her husband, Eddie, of Lakeland, Florida, and Stephanie Gaffney, of Moore Township; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Joseph was predeceased by his brother, Andrew A. Kralick, Sr., and sister, Anna Bowers. Services: His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 210 E. Northampton Street, Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday evening from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Interment with Military Honors will follow in St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery, Berlinsville. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 19, 2019