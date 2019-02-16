Home

Joseph A. Kremposky Obituary
Joseph A. Kremposky, 51, of Slatington, passed away February 10, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Joseph F. and Loretta (Miller) Kremposky. Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Kelly (Stephens) Kremposky.During his working life, he worked at Rudy's Car Wash and Walmart. Outside of work he enjoyed playing with the Pool League for 8-ball and 9-ball and volunteering with the Girl Scouts.In addition to his wife, he is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Elizabeth Kremposky, his two sisters: Joann, wife of Bill Everett, and Jean Kremposky, his niece, Pam, and many cousins.A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 8-930AM at Weber Funeral Home 502 Ridge Avenue Allentown, PA 18102 followed by a mass of Christian burial at 10AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 501 Ridge Avenue Allentown, PA 18102. Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2019
