Joseph A. Lavelle, 81, of Coopersburg PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Jean (Sosoka) Lavelle, with whom he was happily married for over 52 years. Born in Scranton, he was the youngest of 10 children of the late Leo and Anna (Walsh) Lavelle. Joseph earned his Bachelors of Science in Chemistry from the University of Scranton, his Masters degree at Rutgers University, and his PHD at Lehigh University. He also earned his MBA from Wharton. Joseph worked for Rohm & Haas (Dow Chemical) for over 30 years. In his retirement he taught chemistry at Lehigh University, DeSales University, and at Northampton County Community College. Joseph was a deeply devout Catholic all of his life and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.SURVIVORS: In addition to his adoring wife Jean, he will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Lisa Buckingham Medeiros and her husband Paul of Barrington, RI and their children Jenna and Grey Medeiros, and his daughter Elizabeth McGinley and her husband Jim of Essex Fells, NJ and their daughters Grace and Caroline McGinley. SERVICES: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Joseph's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation www.ALSA.org or to Bayada Hospice, https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/1441751 Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary