Joseph A. Martocci, Jr., 80, of Roseto, passed away Wednesday, November 25 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg Campus Bethlehem surrounded by his loving family.
Joseph was born in Easton, a son of the late Joseph A. and Nancy (Casciano) Martocci Sr. He and his beloved wife, former Joyce Abruzzese were married 52 years on May 25th.
He graduated from Bangor High School in 1958 and the Northampton County Community College in 1987. He attended the Moravian Prep prior to enlisting in the US Air Force. He had worked for the International Boilers Works of East Stroudsburg, former Ingersole-Rand of Phillipsburg, NJ and retired as a draftsman from Warren Controls in Bethlehem Township. He enjoyed watching grandchildren's sporting events, hunting, fishing, traveling, daily trips to YMCA and doing Jigsaw and crossword puzzles.
Joseph was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church Roseto where he served as an usher at the 8 AM service and a member of the Columbia Fire Co Roseto.
In addition to his wife Joyce, he is survived by a son, Joseph A. III and his wife Kate of Roseto; and a daughter, Jill Martocci of Roseto; and three grandchildren: Nicholas, Dominic and Alexandra; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Annette Falcone on March 3rd.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 2nd at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Third & Garibaldi Avenue Roseto with Covid-19 restrictions of wearing a mask and social distancing. There will be no calling hours. Interment with Military Honors will be held at a later date. The Fiore Funeral Home www.fiorefuneralhome.com
, 230 Market Street Bangor is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be offered in Joseph's name to either the Church 560 North Sixth Street Bangor, PA 18013 or to Columbia Fire Company 164 Garibaldi Avenue Roseto, PA 18013.