1/1
Joseph A. Martocci Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph A. Martocci, Jr., 80, of Roseto, passed away Wednesday, November 25 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg Campus Bethlehem surrounded by his loving family.

Joseph was born in Easton, a son of the late Joseph A. and Nancy (Casciano) Martocci Sr. He and his beloved wife, former Joyce Abruzzese were married 52 years on May 25th.

He graduated from Bangor High School in 1958 and the Northampton County Community College in 1987. He attended the Moravian Prep prior to enlisting in the US Air Force. He had worked for the International Boilers Works of East Stroudsburg, former Ingersole-Rand of Phillipsburg, NJ and retired as a draftsman from Warren Controls in Bethlehem Township. He enjoyed watching grandchildren's sporting events, hunting, fishing, traveling, daily trips to YMCA and doing Jigsaw and crossword puzzles.

Joseph was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church Roseto where he served as an usher at the 8 AM service and a member of the Columbia Fire Co Roseto.

In addition to his wife Joyce, he is survived by a son, Joseph A. III and his wife Kate of Roseto; and a daughter, Jill Martocci of Roseto; and three grandchildren: Nicholas, Dominic and Alexandra; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Annette Falcone on March 3rd.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 2nd at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Third & Garibaldi Avenue Roseto with Covid-19 restrictions of wearing a mask and social distancing. There will be no calling hours. Interment with Military Honors will be held at a later date. The Fiore Funeral Home www.fiorefuneralhome.com, 230 Market Street Bangor is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be offered in Joseph's name to either the Church 560 North Sixth Street Bangor, PA 18013 or to Columbia Fire Company 164 Garibaldi Avenue Roseto, PA 18013.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fiore Funeral Home
230 Market St
Bangor, PA 18013
(610) 588-2233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fiore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved