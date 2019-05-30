Joseph "Doc" A. Panto, Jr., 87 of Allentown, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest. Born in Easton, he was a son of the late Joseph A. and Maria (Insana) Panto, Sr.Doc was married to the former Mary Ann R. Cramsey with whom he celebrated 58 years of marriage last February. He was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna in Allentown. He was also a member of Travelers Protective Association and a lifetime member of Cetronia Fire Company. He served as Treasurer of the Holy Cross Society for many years. Doc worked at Bethlehem Steel in the beam yard for 10 years, then went on to be a steward for Macungie Fire Company for many years before working for Knoll as an assembly worker until his retirement in 1996. He graduated from Easton High School Class of 1949 then proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean Conflict. In addition to his wife, Doc is survived by a brother, Salvatore Panto of Easton; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Donald and Dominick Panto; sisters Rose Noto, Sarah Caruso, and Lillian Villanti. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm in Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp.) An additional calling hour will be held on Monday from 9:30 am to 10:30 am in The Cathedral Church of Saint Catherine of Siena, 1825 W Turner St, Allentown, PA 18104 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in the church. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Fullerton, PA.Memorial contributions in Doc's memory may be made to a . Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary