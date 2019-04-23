|
|
Joseph A. Pavlacka 88 of Allentown passed away on April 19, 2019. He was the son of the late Joseph J. and Elizabeth Pavlacka. Joseph was the husband of the late Joan A. (nee Klingler). He worked for Lehigh Structural Steel for over 40 years.SURVIVORS: Children, Jane Frantz (Douglas), James (Joanne), Joseph (Terry) and Jeffrey (Melody); 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Mass Wednesday April 24, 2019 11:00am viewing 9:30am-11:00am at Cathedral of St. Catherine, Allentown, PAContributions can be made to ShareCare Faith In Action. www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2019