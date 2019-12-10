|
|
Joseph A. Sandova, 82, of Hokendauqua, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 7, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest.
Born on July 31, 1937 in Hokendauqua, he was the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Matis) Sandova.
He was a 1955 graduate of Whitehall High School.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1956-1962, spending more than half of his time overseas as a cartographer with the 6007th Recon Group at Yokota Air Force Base in Fussa, Japan.
Married for 56 years, he was the loving husband of Gertrude (Dougherty) Sandova to whom he was married on November 30, 1963.
Joe worked as a cartographic draftsman at the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission for 36 years before retiring as Drafting Supervisor in 2002.
Joe's love of wildlife and the outdoors led him to become an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed photography, gardening, and backyard birding. He was a beloved husband, loving father, caring brother & uncle and doting pet parent to his beloved cats. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, Gertrude, he is survived by daughter, Debora Sandova Mengoni and husband, John of Lititz; brother, Francis Sandova of West Catasauqua; and sister, Sylvia Manogue of Danielsville. He was the loving "Uncle Joe" to many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brother, John Sandova and infant brother Alexander Sandova.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 327 Chestnut St., Coplay, PA 18037. A visitation will be held from 10 – 11 AM in the funeral home followed by a memorial service, military honors, refreshments and fellowship. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joseph's memory to his favorite charities; St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326 www.stjo.org/give or Wounded Worrier Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256 woundedworriorproject.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 10, 2019