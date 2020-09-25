To the most generous, loving, easy going and thoughtful person. Cousin Joe, you were one of a kind and will be deeply missed, but definitely never forgotten.



One of my favourite memories and still makes me smile today, is that time Cousin Joe drove straight across the highway median in the station wagon on the way to Canada's Wonderland! We never cheered so loudly and laughed so hard when he made it across!



Love always, Bethany & Colin

