Joseph A. Santanasto
Joseph A. Santanasto, 63, of Bethlehem died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg Campus. Born in Bethlehem he was the son of the late Louis and Marie (Jacob) Santanasto. He was married to Denise D. (Dane) Santanasto with whom he celebrated 37 years of marriage this past May 7th.

Joseph worked for Western Electric, AT&T and Lucent technologies. He graduated from Bethlehem Catholic High School, Bloomsburg University and earned his MBA from Wilkes University. Joseph was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church in Bethlehem and was a very devout Catholic. While his children were in school he was very active in CYO and Northwest Little League.

Joe enjoyed traveling to Dunnville, Ontario in Canada - his second home - to visit his family. He also enjoyed yearly summer family vacations to Ocean City, NJ and staying at Great Uncle Jim's House. In his spare time he could be found watching hockey, especially the Flyers or tinkering in the garage. He was a wizard of a handiman and exceedingly resourceful. Joe loved cooking Lebanese food for family gatherings. He was an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend and will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Denise, children, Adam Santanasto (Adrienne), Lindsey Santanasto (Mark Bendekovits) and Kaitlyn Santanasto (Jim Lisicky), sister, Rosemary Meier (William Meier), and a mother-in-law, Joyce Dane. Joseph was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Thomas Dane.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's name to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America or The National Kidney Foundation.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Memories & Condolences
September 24, 2020
To the most generous, loving, easy going and thoughtful person. Cousin Joe, you were one of a kind and will be deeply missed, but definitely never forgotten.

One of my favourite memories and still makes me smile today, is that time Cousin Joe drove straight across the highway median in the station wagon on the way to Canada's Wonderland! We never cheered so loudly and laughed so hard when he made it across!

Love always, Bethany & Colin
Bethany & Colin
Family
September 24, 2020
Bethany Ecker
September 24, 2020
Joseph Jacob
September 24, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to the Family. Cousin Joe was a great guy, always had a smile! Gone too soon! He will be missed but never forgotten!
Terri and Harry
Family
September 24, 2020
Terri Jacob
