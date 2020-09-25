Joseph A. Santanasto, 63, of Bethlehem died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg Campus. Born in Bethlehem he was the son of the late Louis and Marie (Jacob) Santanasto. He was married to Denise D. (Dane) Santanasto with whom he celebrated 37 years of marriage this past May 7th.
Joseph worked for Western Electric, AT&T and Lucent technologies. He graduated from Bethlehem Catholic High School, Bloomsburg University and earned his MBA from Wilkes University. Joseph was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church in Bethlehem and was a very devout Catholic. While his children were in school he was very active in CYO and Northwest Little League.
Joe enjoyed traveling to Dunnville, Ontario in Canada - his second home - to visit his family. He also enjoyed yearly summer family vacations to Ocean City, NJ and staying at Great Uncle Jim's House. In his spare time he could be found watching hockey, especially the Flyers or tinkering in the garage. He was a wizard of a handiman and exceedingly resourceful. Joe loved cooking Lebanese food for family gatherings. He was an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend and will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Denise, children, Adam Santanasto (Adrienne), Lindsey Santanasto (Mark Bendekovits) and Kaitlyn Santanasto (Jim Lisicky), sister, Rosemary Meier (William Meier), and a mother-in-law, Joyce Dane. Joseph was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Thomas Dane.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's name to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America or The National Kidney Foundation
.