Joseph A. Scavo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph A. Scavo Sr., 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27th at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. Born in Stroudsburg, he was the son of the late Elizabeth and Albert Scavo.

Joe honorably served in the US Army during the Korean War, and was a barber in Bethlehem for 58 years, retiring in April 2017. He always said he was the best barber on Center Street. He was an avid golfer and bowler and also enjoyed going to the casino and OTB.

Survivors: Son, Joseph and wife, Linda, of Allentown; sisters, Rose Felker of Stroudsburg and Cookie S. Lancia and husband, Sam, of East Stroudsburg; Aunt: Kate Castellucci of McKeesport, Pa and nieces: Diane and Kathryn and nephews: Robert and John.

The family wishes to thank the healthcare providers at LVHN and Above and Beyond Assisted Living for their care and support.

Condolences may be offered at www.weberfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
1619 W. Hamilton St.
Allentown, PA 18102
610-434-9349
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved