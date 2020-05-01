Joseph A. Scavo Sr., 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27th at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. Born in Stroudsburg, he was the son of the late Elizabeth and Albert Scavo.
Joe honorably served in the US Army during the Korean War, and was a barber in Bethlehem for 58 years, retiring in April 2017. He always said he was the best barber on Center Street. He was an avid golfer and bowler and also enjoyed going to the casino and OTB.
Survivors: Son, Joseph and wife, Linda, of Allentown; sisters, Rose Felker of Stroudsburg and Cookie S. Lancia and husband, Sam, of East Stroudsburg; Aunt: Kate Castellucci of McKeesport, Pa and nieces: Diane and Kathryn and nephews: Robert and John.
The family wishes to thank the healthcare providers at LVHN and Above and Beyond Assisted Living for their care and support.
Condolences may be offered at www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2020.