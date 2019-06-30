Joseph William Alexis, 91, of West Chester, PA, formerly of Port Griffith, PA, and Bethlehem, PA, passed away at home on June 21, 2019.



Born September 18, 1927 in Port Griffith, PA, he was the oldest son of the late William and Frances (nee Starolis) Alexis. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Reilly) Alexis; loving father of Michael J. Alexis (Jill); adoring grandpa of Alison, Elizabeth and Evelyn Alexis; and dear brother of Robert Alexis. He was predeceased by his brother, William Alexis.



After graduating from Jenkins Township High School in 1945, Joseph served honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII in the forces occupying Germany. He graduated from Kings College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, and subsequently worked for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and as an auditor for the Internal Revenue Service.



He married Joan Alexis on August 20, 1966. Later in life, he tirelessly cared for Joan as she was afflicted by Alzheimer's disease. In 2017, he moved to West Chester to live with his son Michael and family, greatly enriching the lives of his son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. Joseph enjoyed fishing at Lake Wallenpaupack, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed, and remembered for both his generosity and his wonderful sense of humor.



Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing 5:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000 and to the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM on Monday, July 8, 2019 at SS. Peter and Paul R.C. Church, 1325 Boot Rd, West Chester, PA 19380. Interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery 1:30 PM on July 8.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.



Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019