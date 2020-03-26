|
|
Joseph Ambrose, 93, of Lower Macungie Twp., passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, in his home. He and his wife, Carolyn J. (Grather) Ambrose, would have celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in April. Born in Ringtown, Schuylkill County, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mabel (Davidson) Ambrose. Joe was a World War II Army infantry veteran. Prior to retiring in 1992, Joseph was vice president of Nyleve Company, Emmaus, for 30 years. He had a love of golf and was proud to have had a hole-in-one at Willow Brook Golf Course at the age of 90. He was a long time and dedicated member of the American Legion Post 470, Bath.
Survivors: wife; daughters: Lynne Litsinger, Millersville; Jill Seaman and husband, Donald, Dauphin; step-daughters: Sherry Hohneck, Lower Macungie Twp.; Stephanie Mascavage, Macungie; sisters: Alma Fenstermacher, Danville; Jean Breisch, Leesburg, FL; Agnes Adams, Kulpmont; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian (Breisch) Ambrose; son, Joseph H.; sons-in-law, Edward Litsinger, Jim Mascavage; seven brothers, and two sisters.
Services: A memorial service to celebrate Joe's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2020