Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Incarnation of Our Lord Parish
617 Pierce St
Bethlehem, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Incarnation of Our Lord Parish
617 Pierce St.
Bethlehem, PA
Joseph B. Raykos


1933 - 2019
Joseph B. Raykos Obituary
Joseph B. Raykos, 86, of Bethlehem Township died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was born on September 11, 1933, the son of the late Stephen and Anna (Gecik) Rakos, the 11th of 12 children. He was married to Barbara (Kloo) Raykos on June 14, 1958. They observed their 61st anniversary in June.

Joseph graduated from Bethlehem Vo Tech, class of 1952. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy from 1952-1956. In 1992, Joseph retired after 40 and half years from the Bethlehem Steel Corp. where he was a carpenter. He was a member of the former S.S. Cyril and Methodius Church, now Incarnation of Our Lord Parish. He was a member of National Sokol #93, Tammany Democratic Association, Bethlehem American Legion #379, St. Bernard's R.C. Society, Heights A.A., Northend Wanderers, Lehigh S.S. Boosters, S.O.A.R., Bethlehem VoTech Alumni and Bethlehem Steel Archives. He was Bethlehem Clubman of the Year in 1974 and United Northampton Social Organization Clubman of the year in 1981.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Barbara Raykos; son, Michael Raykos (Andrea); daughter, Diane Kacer (James); grandchildren, Carol Kacer, Scott Kacer (Justine), Ellen Diehl (Jeremy), Matthew Raykos (Katie), Jessica Zoccola and Jarrad Zoccola (Liz); great grandchildren, Teagan, McKenna and Mason and many nieces and nephews. Joseph was preceded in death by his brothers, Steve, George, Edward, John and Robert and sisters, Ann Urich, Helen Solosi, Kitty Nauman, Rosemarie Raykos, Mary Raykos and Rita Lipka.

A calling hour will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Incarnation of Our Lord Parish, 617 Pierce St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Incarnation of Our Lord Parish.

Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 20, 2019
