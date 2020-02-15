|
|
Joseph B. Zaun, 85, of Bethlehem, died on Monday, February 10, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Wenczel) Zaun. Joe was the beloved husband of Jackie (Robell) Zaun. They were married for 62 years.
Joe was a lifelong athlete. He was a three sport letterman at Liberty High School and played in the 1952 Basketball State Championship at the Penn Palestra. He was an avid golfer and bowler in his later years. He was a member of many local clubs including the Bethlehem Steel Club for 21 years, West Side Republican, MORA and the Goodfellows. He was also a parishioner of Incarnation of Our Lord Parish. He was employed by the Bethlehem Steel for 28 years then Mack Truck for 12 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a Little League coach for many years.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jackie; sons, Joseph & wife Penelope and James & wife Audra; sister, Ann Henningsen & husband Joseph; grandson, Noah; sister in law, Mary Ann Kelemen; and nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Nicholas.
Viewing hours will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18th from 9 to 11 a.m. at Incarnation Catholic Church, 617 Pierce St. Bethlehem. An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow with burial at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church or the School Sisters of St. Francis. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2020