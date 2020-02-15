Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Incarnation Catholic Church
617 Pierce St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Incarnation Catholic Church
617 Pierce St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map

Joseph B. Zaun


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph B. Zaun Obituary
Joseph B. Zaun, 85, of Bethlehem, died on Monday, February 10, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Wenczel) Zaun. Joe was the beloved husband of Jackie (Robell) Zaun. They were married for 62 years.

Joe was a lifelong athlete. He was a three sport letterman at Liberty High School and played in the 1952 Basketball State Championship at the Penn Palestra. He was an avid golfer and bowler in his later years. He was a member of many local clubs including the Bethlehem Steel Club for 21 years, West Side Republican, MORA and the Goodfellows. He was also a parishioner of Incarnation of Our Lord Parish. He was employed by the Bethlehem Steel for 28 years then Mack Truck for 12 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a Little League coach for many years.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jackie; sons, Joseph & wife Penelope and James & wife Audra; sister, Ann Henningsen & husband Joseph; grandson, Noah; sister in law, Mary Ann Kelemen; and nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Nicholas.

Viewing hours will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18th from 9 to 11 a.m. at Incarnation Catholic Church, 617 Pierce St. Bethlehem. An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow with burial at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church or the School Sisters of St. Francis. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -