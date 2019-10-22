|
|
Joseph (Joe) C. Cattarin 93, of Quakertown PA, passed away on October 17, 2019. Mr. Cattarin was born in Niagara Falls, N.Y. the son of Benjamin and Rena (Carly) Cattarin. He was predeceased in death by his wife of 50 years, Laura M. (Forknall) Cattarin, by both his parents and brother James Cattarin. Joe is survived by his sons Lawrence, (late spouse Barbara) of Telford, PA and David of Londonberry, New Hampshire; a granddaughter Kristen and niece Candy Cattarin LaRue. Joe was an honorably discharged U.S. Navy veteran serving as a Seaman 1st class during WWII in the Pacific theater aboard the carrier USS Antietam (CV-36) which guarded against Japanese reinvasion of the Aleutian Islands. He attended boot camp at USN Training Station Sampson, New York. Following the service Joe worked his entire career with Moore Business Forms, Inc. starting as Machine Operator earning his way to Finishing Dept. Superintendent. In 1966 Joe was one of over three dozen experienced printing employees, along with their families, that relocated from Niagara Falls NY to start up the then new Quakertown PA Moore facility, currently operated by R. R. Donnelley. Joe was a graduate of Trott Vocational H.S. in Niagara Falls, N.Y. Joe was a member of St. Isidore's R.C. Church in Quakertown and member of the Knights of Columbus, V.F.W. and the Moose Lodge. Joe was an avid lifetime golfer and will be remembered for his unparalleled devotion to his spouse, his sense of humor and his generous help to others. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Quakertown Union Cemetery, Cemetery Rd. Quakertown, PA 18951. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers contributions made in Joe's memory to your local Special Olympics are requested.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019