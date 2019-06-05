Joseph C. Giaquinto, 87, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Born in Paterson, NJ, he was the son of Joseph S. Giaquinto and Mary (D'Allessandro) Giaquinto. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Married to Jacqueline (Donnelly) Giaquinto for 62 years. Joe was employed by Air Products and Chemicals for 17 years as a Manufacturing Cost Engineer before retiring in 1993. Previously he worked for The Fuller Company, Allentown as Materials Manager. Prior to moving to Pennsylvania he was employed by The Lembo Corporation, Paterson, NJ, for 22 years including 4 years at Lembo Corporation Canada as the Plant Manager. Joe also served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War as a Cartographic Drafting instructor. He was an avid Photographer and had a part time Photography business after retiring from Air Products. He also attended classes at Moravian College after retiring.Survivors: In addition to his wife, Jackie; daughter, Dr. Jennifer S. Episcopio and husband Joseph; and grandchildren, Evan and Eliana Episcopio. He was predeceased by his son, Joseph "Joey G" M. Giaquinto.Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, from 5-7 PM followed by a service at 7 PM. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the . Published in Morning Call on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary