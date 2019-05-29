Joseph C. Horwath, 83, of Bethlehem, PA died Monday, May 27 2019, in his home with his family by his side. Born in Bethlehem he was the son of the late Mary (Albert) and Charles Horwath. He was married to Mary Ann (Lazorik) Horwath for 64 years.Joseph worked at UGI retiring after 39 years. He was a 1953 graduate of Liberty High School. Joseph was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Bethlehem Township. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Mary Ann, sons, Edward Horwath and wife Mary Ann of Bel Air, MD, William Horwath and wife Dorcee of Bethlehem, Robert Horwath of Hellertown, and daughter, Joanne wife of Edward Kurtz of Bethlehem, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 9-10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18020. Memorial Contributions may be made in Joseph's name to St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza 1st Floor, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary