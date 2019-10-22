|
Joseph C. Trinkle Sr., 87, of Allentown, PA passed away peacefully on October 20th, 2019 at Mon Valley Care Center in Monongahela, PA surrounded by his daughter Joan and two of his grandchildren, Sarah and Makensie. Joseph was born in Allentown and was the son of the late Joseph and Johanna Trinkle. He was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, class of 1949. After high school, he went to work for Queen City Poultry. He was the owner and operator of Trinkle's Meat Market in South Bethlehem with his late wife, Dolores (Harsch) Trinkle from 1960-1983; when he retired. Following retirement, he went to work for Schwerman Trucking, driving a cement truck. This was one of Joe's dream jobs. Joseph was a member of Saint John the Baptist Church of Allentown, where he was a lector, Eucharistic minister, and a volunteer groundskeeper. Also, a member of Saint John the Baptist in Whitehall. Joe was also an avid skier and tennis player.
Survivors, daughters Diane, wife of George T. Cramsey of Allentown, Joan, wife of Dr. John Holets of Monongahela, and son, Joseph Jr., wife Susan, of Allentown. Two step-sons, Jerome, wife Linda and Joseph, wife Carol. Grandchildren, Sarah, Nicholas, Molly, Joshua, Cassandra, Makensie, and Mercedes. Step-Grandchildren, Jason and Dana. Great- Grandchildren, Emmy, Salome, Anna, and Lina. Proceeding in death is his second wife, Josephine Trinkle, and sister, Sister Helen Trinkle, of Sisters of the Holy Redeemer in Huntingdon Valley, PA.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 26th 10:30AM- 12:15PM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1PM on Saturday in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 924 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Sisters of the Holy Redeemer in care of Sister Ellen Marvel at 1600 Huntingdon Pike Meadowbrook, PA 19046.
Thanks to Mon Valley Care Center, ViaQuest Hospice, and Mon Valley EMS for making it possible for Joseph C. Trinkle to be transported to Mon Valley Care Center. Special thanks to Atty. Shannon Smith & Tim and Atty. David Roth.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019