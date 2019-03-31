|
Joe today it is a year since you passed away. Seem like yesterday. I miss our trips to Promise Land sitting on the bench at the Lower Lake watching for theeagle. Driving around looking for deer, bear, and wild turkeys. We always stopped at Ranger Inn to eat. Remember when you left your Korean hat there and sixmonths later when we went back the waitress handed you your hat. What I miss most of all is you. Thank you for everything I will always remember our trips toCanada. Love you then, love you now, love you always. Jane
Published in Morning Call from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2019