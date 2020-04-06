|
Joseph Charles Donchez, Jr., 63 of Allentown died suddenly Saturday, April 4, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Joanne (Rothrock) Donchez to whom he was married 33 years last April 26. Born in Bethlehem, March 14, 1957, Joseph was the son of Kathryn (Cassidy) Krommes and her husband, Frederick and the late Joseph Charles Donchez, Sr. He was employed as a painter at Mack Trucks, Inc. in Macungie for the last 9 years. Prior to that, he was a furniture finisher at Guardsman Furniture Pro in Quakertown for 15 years.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, mother and step-father; sons, Joseph Nicholas Donchez (Chelsea) of Bethlehem, Tyler James Donchez of Whitehall, Erik David Donchez of Allentown; siblings, James Donchez (Krista) of Florida, David Donchez (Kelly) of Germansville, Mary Jo Kuebler (Steve) of Allentown; father-in-law, James LeRoy Rothrock, Sr. of Quakertown; brother-in-laws, Vincent Stetch of Allentown, James LeRoy Rothrock, Jr. of Perkasie; predeceased by a sister, Debbie Stetch.
Service: A celebration of Joseph's life will be held at a later date. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 6, 2020