Joseph Charles Jecha, 33, of Elizabethtown, KY, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Columbus, OH. He was the son of Joseph F. Jecha and his wife, Sherry of Orefield and the late Marilyn A. (Bagin) Jecha. He was a self-employed independent contractor working in construction and home repairs.



Survivors: In addition to his father and step-mother; stepson, Joshua D. Lodise of Havertown.



Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements.



