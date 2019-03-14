Joseph D'Andrea, 53, of Heidelberg Twp., Lehigh County, passed away Monday afternoon in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, surrounded by his loving family.He was the life partner of Brenda James of Fleetwood.Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, he was the son of Carole C. (Graverson) D'Andrea of Heidelberg Twp., Lehigh County and the late C. Joseph D'Andrea.He was a 1984 graduate of Howell High School in New Jersey.He was the owner and operator of JD Supply.He was a loyal fan of the NY Jets, Mets, and NJ Devils.He was a huge Bruce Springsteen fan and enjoyed playing games, especially Catan and an avid poker player.He also enjoyed traveling, vacationing at the beach and traveling to Chincoteague Island. He was a proud and loyal consumer of Dunkin Donuts. Joseph loved his family very much and loved to have a good laugh.Additional survivors include two step children, Krista and Cory James both of Fleetwood.A sister, Lisa Bauer and husband Joseph of Northampton and a brother, Patrick D'Andrea of Philadelphia.Also there is a niece Alexa D'Andrea and three nephews, Jack D'Andrea and Kyle and Christopher Bauer.Family and friends may attend a visitation with Joseph's family on Sunday, March 17th from 2 pm until 4 pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 4 pm at the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple with Pastor Patrick Morris officiating.Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1500 Walnut St., Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19102 and , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary