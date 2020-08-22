1/2
Joseph D. Balik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph D. Balik, 81, of Northampton, formerly of Bethlehem, entered eternal life on August 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Sandra R. (DeRoner) Balik, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Joseph and Helen (Bedics) Balik. He was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic H.S. and served in the U. S. Army in Germany as an MP. He worked for Acme Markets for 41 years retiring in 1997 as a district manager. A former parishioner of Notre Dame of Bethlehem, he was a current parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish in Bath. In addition to his wife, Sandra, he is survived by his daughters, Lisa A Christy (Daniel) of Bath; Denise Pierson-Balik (Jeremiah Pierson) of Bath; sons, David K. Balik (Debra) of Virginia Beach; Joseph H. Balik (Lisa) of Slatington; sisters, Joan Balik and Beverly Looker (David) both of Bethlehem; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons.

Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Thursday, Aug. 27th, from 9:30 to 10:25 A.M. followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. all in Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church, 1861 Catasauqua Rd., Bethlehem. Entombment of ashes - Private. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org. Masks and Social Distancing must be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to PA Wounded Warriors Inc, 1117 Country Club Rd. Camp Hill, PA 17011.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
09:30 - 10:15 AM
Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 21, 2020
To the Balik Family, I was so sadden to hear about Joe's passing....I will remember him as a hard working and family man...Joe i want to thank you for all the kindness you showed my sister (Lisa) and Joseph....Don't worry Joe I will make Joseph his meatloaf....Rest peacefully in Paradise Joe....Our thoughts and prayers are with All of You.....God Bless Donna and Danny Hryculak-Farrell
Donna Hryculak-Farrell
Friend
August 21, 2020
So many happy memories from high school to all the recent class luncheons. So many reasons to miss joe. May he truly Rest In Peace
Mike Polansky Sr
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved