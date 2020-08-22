To the Balik Family, I was so sadden to hear about Joe's passing....I will remember him as a hard working and family man...Joe i want to thank you for all the kindness you showed my sister (Lisa) and Joseph....Don't worry Joe I will make Joseph his meatloaf....Rest peacefully in Paradise Joe....Our thoughts and prayers are with All of You.....God Bless Donna and Danny Hryculak-Farrell

Donna Hryculak-Farrell

Friend