Joseph D. Balik, 81, of Northampton, formerly of Bethlehem, entered eternal life on August 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Sandra R. (DeRoner) Balik, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Joseph and Helen (Bedics) Balik. He was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic H.S. and served in the U. S. Army in Germany as an MP. He worked for Acme Markets for 41 years retiring in 1997 as a district manager. A former parishioner of Notre Dame of Bethlehem, he was a current parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish in Bath. In addition to his wife, Sandra, he is survived by his daughters, Lisa A Christy (Daniel) of Bath; Denise Pierson-Balik (Jeremiah Pierson) of Bath; sons, David K. Balik (Debra) of Virginia Beach; Joseph H. Balik (Lisa) of Slatington; sisters, Joan Balik and Beverly Looker (David) both of Bethlehem; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons.
Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Thursday, Aug. 27th, from 9:30 to 10:25 A.M. followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. all in Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church, 1861 Catasauqua Rd., Bethlehem. Entombment of ashes - Private. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
. Masks and Social Distancing must be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to PA Wounded Warriors Inc, 1117 Country Club Rd. Camp Hill, PA 17011.