Joseph D. Glendenmeyer 80 of Catasauqua, passed away on Saturday August 17, 2019. Joseph was the husband of the late Nancy M. Hess Glendenmeyer who passed in 2005. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Roy and Matilda M. Sparr Glendenmeyer. Joe worked for many years at the Fuller Company prior to his retirement. He was a member of St. Paul's Anglican Church in Allentown. Joe liked to play pickle ball with his friends at the Catasauqua YMCA. Surviving is her daughter; Mary James of Catasauqua and his sister Jean Longtin of Salisbury Twp. Preceded in death by his brother James and sisters Joan Haines and Jeanette Kratzer. Services will be Friday August 23, 2019 at 11:00AM in the O'Donnell Funeral Home 1064 Fifth Street N. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Calling hours will be 9:30-11:00AM on Friday. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Joe's memory to his Church 2510 Livingston St. Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 19, 2019