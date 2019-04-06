Joseph D. Kudella, 93, of Bethlehem passed away suddenly as a result of an aneurism on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg. He was the loving husband of Joan H. (Panker) Kudella, with whom he shared 49 years of loving marriage. Born in Coaldale and raised in Lansford, he was the son of the late Florian and Susan (Oslej) Kudella. Joe was part of the "Greatest Generation". He was a Class of 50 graduate of Moravian College where he played varsity football. He honorably served his country in The United States Navy during WWII, participating on D-Day. He worked in sheet sales at Bethlehem Steel for many years until retiring. He was a member of St. Johns Windish Lutheran Church in Bethlehem. Joe loved attending MO-MO football games and watching the Washington Redskins on TV. He enjoyed Mother Nature, mowing the lawn, sitting on the patio and occasional trips to the casino. SURVIVORS: In addition to his devoted wife Joan, he will be lovingly remembered by his son, Danny Kudella and wife Elaine of Coopersburg; daughter, Sally Monek of Bethlehem; 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Millie Godfrey of Batavia IL; many nieces and nephews; brother in laws Richard and his wife Sandra Panker of Allentown and Robert Panker of Bethlehem. He was also survived by his dear friends and neighbors who often helped him. He was predeceased by several brothers and sisters, including his brother, John, who was killed in action in WWII. SERVICES: Private at the convenience of the family. Joe's arrangements are entrusted to Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com.CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Moravian College Blue and Grey Club, 1200 Main Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary