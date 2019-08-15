|
Joseph D. Murphy, 70 years, of North Catasauqua, died Monday, August 12th 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg.
He was the husband of the late Carol A. (Brown) Murphy. Born in Northampton he was the son of Joseph F. and Elizabeth (Kern) Murphy.
Joe graduated from Catasauqua high school in 1966. He was a Vietnam era Navy Veteran serving aboard the USS Saratoga as a Plane Captain and Line Division Supervisor. Joe had an associates in Chemical Tech. from LCCC and was a sales rep for RCN for over 20 years. Prior to that he worked for Air Products. Joe was a PIAA Basketball Referee for over 30 years, and was a college level ref for more than 10 years.
Surviving are his sons Joseph J. Murphy and Hunter S. Murphy; grandsons Cody Murphy and Brayden Irwin. He was preceded in death by his sons Kevin and Charles Golemon.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 15, 2019