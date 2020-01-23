|
|
Joseph D. Zemba, 63 years, of Catasauqua, died Sunday January 19th, 2020 at Phoebe Home in Allentown. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Joseph J. and Doris L. (Muth) Zemba. He was the former husband of Maria Cunningham.
Joe was a graduate of Catasauqua High School and Pacific Western University. He worked as a freelance writer and photographer for most of his life and was a member of the former St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church of North Catasauqua. He and his family owned and operated Sportsman's Bar in Catasauqua for many years. Joe was a member and founder of many social and athletic clubs in the Lehigh Valley.
He was a proud parent and grandparent and will be missed by his daughter Melissa L. Zemba and her husband Fornando Robinson, son Christopher J. Zemba and girlfriend Michele Gubish; grandchildren Adiva, Avery, Melody, Macy, Malyah, Hayden, Carly, Mason and Abigail; his Uncle Jack Zemba and cousins Jeff Zemba and Debbie Miller and dear lifelong friend Rich Keenan.
Memorial services will be 12pm Friday January 24th, 2020 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. There will be a calling period from 11-12pm Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in his name care of the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 23, 2020