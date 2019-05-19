Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church
3355 MacArther Road
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church
3355 MacArther Road
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Deutsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Deutsch Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Deutsch Sr. Obituary
Joseph Deutsch, 77, of East side of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Daniel and Catherine (Silfies) Deutsch. Joseph is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Rose (Hoffman) Deutsch. Joseph worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad Company as a foreman. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. SURVIVORS: Joseph will be lovingly remembered by his Daughters, Tammy Kresge and husband Raymond, Tracy Hillpot and husband Robert, Heather Metzger and husband Glenn, Heidi Santiago and husband Richard; Son Joseph A. Deutsch, Jr.; Brother, Daniel Deutsch, Jr.; Sisters, Theresa Gehris and Carol Larrimore; 10 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren and many Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Joseph is preceded in death by his sister, Linda Deutsch.SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1:00P.M., Coplay Cemetery, 102 South 8th Street, Coplay 18037. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now