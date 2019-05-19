|
Joseph Deutsch, 77, of East side of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Daniel and Catherine (Silfies) Deutsch. Joseph is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Rose (Hoffman) Deutsch. Joseph worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad Company as a foreman. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. SURVIVORS: Joseph will be lovingly remembered by his Daughters, Tammy Kresge and husband Raymond, Tracy Hillpot and husband Robert, Heather Metzger and husband Glenn, Heidi Santiago and husband Richard; Son Joseph A. Deutsch, Jr.; Brother, Daniel Deutsch, Jr.; Sisters, Theresa Gehris and Carol Larrimore; 10 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren and many Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Joseph is preceded in death by his sister, Linda Deutsch.SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1:00P.M., Coplay Cemetery, 102 South 8th Street, Coplay 18037. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
