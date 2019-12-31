Home

Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
243 Lafayette Avenue
Palmerton, PA
Entombment
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:30 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
Joseph E. Blihar Obituary
Joseph E. Blihar, 76, of Edgemont Avenue, Palmerton, died late Saturday evening, December 28, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of the late Catherine R. (Pazo) Blihar who passed in 2017. Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Joseph J. and Elizabeth M. (Fredericks) Blihar.

Joseph was employed as a machinist for the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. Later, he was employed by CSR PenTeleData as an inventory specialist. A 1962 graduate of Marion High School, Tamaqua, he later served his country honorably in the Army, Vietnam Era, achieving the rank of SP4. Joseph was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton, the American Legion Palmerton Post, AmVets, Lansford, and the Palmerton Hungarian Club. Over the years, he enjoyed volunteering at the church festival stands.

Survivors: Daughters, Alicia wife of Dan Hicks of Etters, York County, Lydia M. wife of Robert S. Shotwell of Palmerton. Son, John J. Blihar of Wescosville. 9 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson. Sister, Renee A. wife of Joseph Briener of Tamaqua. Brother, Robert W. and wife Cindy Blihar of Tamaqua. Nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, William A. Blihar.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 12Noon, Thursday, January 2, 2020, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 243 Lafayette Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Thursday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton. Niche Entombment with Military Honors, 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Online Condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: Valor Home-Jonas, 1150 Seier Drive, Kunkletown, PA 18058
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 31, 2019
