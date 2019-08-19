|
|
Joseph Edward Moser, 90, of Hereford, passed away August 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ann Louise (Huber) Moser. Born in Bally, he was a son of the late James & Ada (Bauer) Moser. Joe began his career at the Bally Pants Factory. Later, he was a fork-lift operator for Bally Case & Cooler. In addition, he was a self-employed painter for many years. Joe was a member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Pennsburg. He was an avid vegetable gardener, of which he was very proud. His greatest joy, however, were his children and grandchildren whom he loved to talk about.
Surviving with his wife, are children: Roxanne, wife of Keith Tornetta, of Palm; Joanne, wife of Dana Gery; and Cindy Rock, all of Huffs Church; David Moser, and his wife, Trudy, of Zionsville; and Suzy, wife of Al Samson, of Byram, NJ; 12 grandchildren: Greg, Chad, Ben, Danny, Andrew, Justin, Tyler, Danielle, Gina, Quincy, Rachel, and Emily; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by a granddaughter, Tracy; and his siblings: Anna Fronheiser, Wilbur Moser, Mary Rutz, and Sue Brown.
A Funeral Mass will be 11 AM on Thursday, Aug. 22nd at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 1325 Klinerd Road, Pennsburg. Friends may call from 9:30-11 AM at Church. Interment will follow at Most Blessed Sacrament Cemetery, Bally.
The family suggests memorial contributions to BAYADA Hospice, 100 Schaeffer St., Suite 4, Boyertown, PA 19512. To offer on-line condolences, please visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 19, 2019